Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition

Published 10:00 am Friday, December 2, 2022

By Staff Report

Landshark Nutrition owner Tameisha Jewel is joined by friends, family and business people from the community as she cuts the big red ribbon. (Joey Brent)

The Oxford Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the Chamber on Thursday as they held a ribbon cutting for Landshark Nutrition.

Owner Tameisha Jewel was joined by friends, family and business people from the community as she cut the big red ribbon.

Also in attendance were members of the Chamber and Ambassadors.

Landshark Nutrition offers a variety of tasty meal replacement shakes packed with all of your essential vitamins, loaded teas that give you a burst of energy, help burn calories and boost metabolism.

