Della Davidson principal named Administrator of the Year

Published 10:25 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Staff Report

Della Davidson Elementary teachers and staff celebrate with a surprise announcement of Oxford School District Administrator of the Year, Patches Calhoun at the end of the school day. (OSD Communications)

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year Program (MAOY) recognizes outstanding administrators who have succeeded in leading high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

The Oxford School District has named Della Davidson Elementary Principal, Patches Calhoun, its Administrator of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year.

Calhoun is in her second year as principal of Della Davidson where she also served as Assistant Principal under Marni Herrington, OSD Chief Academic Officer, for four years.During her time as Assistant Principal, Della Davidson Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education.

Calhoun taught 4th-grade math for seventeen years before becoming an administrator. She earned an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Mississippi in 2016, a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Mississippi in  2009, and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Mississippi in 2001.

Calhoun has served the Mississippi Department of Education in many roles as a Student Assessment Consultant, Superintendent Teacher Council, and the Assessment Blueprint Committee in addition to many others. In 2012, Calhoun was named the Oxford School District Teacher of the Year and in 2002 she held the title of OSD First Year Teacher of the Year.

This year, the Oxford School District allowed all teachers and staff the opportunity to nominate and submit comments about their administrator. Among Calhoun’s nominations “She is the best boss I have ever had. She is kind, compassionate, loving, fun, positive, and one of the best leaders I have ever had the privilege of working with.”

Calhoun will compete with other school administrators from across the state of Mississippi for the title of Mississippi Administrator of the Year who serves as an ambassador for the teaching and leading profession, as well as a spokesperson for leaders and administrators.

The Oxford School District will formally recognize Calhoun and the Teachers of the Year at their annual awards luncheon, sponsored by Renasant Bank, on February 9th.

