Boure closed until further notice due to structure fire Published 6:57 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

Oxford’s Boure suffered a structure fire Thursday morning.

Oxford Fire Department (OFD) was dispatched at approximately 5:33 a.m. as flames cascaded at the back the restaurant’s doors.

Oxonians flooded to Twitter and Instagram to share the news, sharing videos of the fire before units arrived on the scene.

Boure posted to Twitter earlier this morning, stating the restaurant will be closed until further notice and then left the community a message of great appreciation.

“Thank you all for your messages and concern,” the Instagram story said. “We sincerely appreciate our friends and patrons and are working to get back up and running as soon as possible. We are grateful to be apart of such a fantastic and loving community. Warmest Wishes, Boure Ownership & Staff.”

The cause of the fire and it’s damages are still yet to be determined.

This is a developing news story.