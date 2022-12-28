Price McCarley Rials Published 11:09 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Price McCarley Rials was born on July 31, 1982 and passed away suddenly on December 26, 2022. He was a loving, caring, kind-hearted son, brother, and nephew. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Woodson Price and Marlene Griner Price, his paternal grandmother, Betty McCarley Rials, paternal grandfather, Hildreth Simmons (Bill) Rials and paternal aunt, Ruth Rials Epps. He was a member of Myrtle United Methodist and attended Camp Lake Stephens Methodist Camp and Retreat throughout elementary and junior high. Price attended W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany, MS and graduated in 200 as a Star Student. He attended the University of Mississippi and was accepted to the Croft Institute for International Studies and the Barksdale Honors College upon entering. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in history and minor in political science. Upon graduating, he co-owned a business that did computer repair and set-ups in the Oxford area. He then spent time in telecommunications as an OSP Engineer and completed CAD renderings for Cyient Technology and Byers Engineering. Price lived and worked in Oxford, MS until 2019 when he moved back to Myrtle, MS and worked remotely. Price was a friend to all and even though he could be quiet and reserved, he enjoyed laughing, socializing, and sharing his dry wit with friends and family. He enjoyed video gaming and played with a community of friends from around the world. He loved a good trivia game and with his expansive knowledge of all things, everyone wanted him as a partner. Grilling for friends and acquaintances before Ole Miss games was a time everyone enjoyed on his little corner of Jackson Ave and MLK. He liked watching and discussing all sports, especially Ole Miss Sports and he always enjoyed a lively discussion of history or current events. Price loved all animals but especially loved his rescue dog, Luna Bear, who passed away in February. Price is survived by his parents, Joe McCarley and Cynthia Price Rials of Myrtle, MS, his sister, Brittany Rials of Orlando, FL and his uncle, Charlie Epps (Dora) of Jackson, MS. In Lieu of flowers, donations could be made in memory of Price to the Union County Humane Society, P.O. Box 116 New Albany, MS of the humane society/shelter of your choice.