Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Jan. 9 Published 12:00 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

2 accidents

3 agency assists

7 alarms

4 animal complaints

1 civil matter

5 disturbances

1 domestic violence

1 fraud

1 follow up

1 grand larceny

3 harassments

5 information

1 juvenile complaint

1 noise complaint

3 reckless driving

3 road obstructions

25 service calls

4 suspicious activity

1 suspicious vehicle

1 traffic complaint

6 transports

1 trespassing

5 welfare concerns

6 service processes

5 arrests:

1 failure to register as a sex offender warrant

1 child endangerment (x3), 1 child restraint (x3)

DUI 2nd, driving with suspended license and no insurance

2 simple assaults

1 DUI 4th and driving with suspended license