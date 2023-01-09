Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Jan. 9

Published 12:00 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

By Staff Report

2 accidents
3 agency assists
7 alarms
4 animal complaints
1 civil matter
5 disturbances
1 domestic violence
1 fraud
1 follow up
1 grand larceny
3 harassments
5 information
1 juvenile complaint
1 noise complaint
3 reckless driving
3 road obstructions
25 service calls
4 suspicious activity
1 suspicious vehicle
1 traffic complaint
6 transports
1 trespassing
5 welfare concerns
6 service processes

5 arrests:
1 failure to register as a sex offender warrant
1 child endangerment (x3), 1 child restraint (x3)
DUI 2nd, driving with suspended license and no insurance
2 simple assaults
1 DUI 4th and driving with suspended license

