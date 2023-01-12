Oxford’s Alex Sanford named Region 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year

Published 6:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Jake Davis

Oxford linebacker Alex Sanford (0) plays against Desoto Central in a jamboree at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Friday, August 19, 2022. Sanford was named Region 2-6A Defensive MVP this week. (©Bruce Newman)

Alex Sanford has another trophy to add to his collection.

The Oxford linebacker took home Region 2-6A Defensive MVP honors this week, the latest accolade in a long string of awards for the Arkansas signee.

Sanford led the Chargers with eight sacks and 104 tackles this season, including 18 for loss.

Email newsletter signup

“He’s a great edge rusher, he impacts the game in special teams more than most people see… he really has a tremendous impact on the game,” head coach Chris Cutcliffe said of Sanford.

The 2022 Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen selection, U.S. Army All-American, MS/AL All-Star and First Team All-State selection finished his high school career with 342 tackles (58 for loss), 15 sacks, 35 quarterback hurries, five blocked kicks and four fumble recoveries.

More Oxford Sports

Charger intramurals launch spring lineup

Eight Chargers named to All-Region teams

D.J. Davis is him. It’s time Mississippi took notice

‘God forbid’: OHS staff talk safety protocols in light of Damar Hamlin injury

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...