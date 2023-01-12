Oxford’s Alex Sanford named Region 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year Published 6:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Alex Sanford has another trophy to add to his collection.

The Oxford linebacker took home Region 2-6A Defensive MVP honors this week, the latest accolade in a long string of awards for the Arkansas signee.

Sanford led the Chargers with eight sacks and 104 tackles this season, including 18 for loss.

“He’s a great edge rusher, he impacts the game in special teams more than most people see… he really has a tremendous impact on the game,” head coach Chris Cutcliffe said of Sanford.

The 2022 Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen selection, U.S. Army All-American, MS/AL All-Star and First Team All-State selection finished his high school career with 342 tackles (58 for loss), 15 sacks, 35 quarterback hurries, five blocked kicks and four fumble recoveries.