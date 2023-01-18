Ole Miss Softball ranked No. 25 in D1Softball preseason poll

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Staff Report

Ole Miss Softball v. Memphis in Oxford on October 16, 2022. (Bella Wood/Ole Miss Athletics)

With the 2023 season just over three weeks away, D1Softball released its 2023 Preseason Top-25 Poll Tuesday morning and Ole Miss softball checked in at the No. 25 spot.

Following its sixth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance and fourth 40-win season in program history, Ole Miss softball is looking to make noise once again in 2023. The Rebels welcomed 12 newcomers to Oxford this fall, four transfers and eight freshmen who will look to push and compete for playing time with the 15 returning letterwinners from last season.

The Rebels are one of nine SEC teams ranked in the top-25, joining Florida (5), Alabama (6), Arkansas (8), Georgia (10), Tennessee (12), Kentucky (16), LSU (17) and Auburn (19).

Ole Miss’ 2023 schedule features matchups with 16 teams from last season’s NCAA Tournament, including Florida and Oklahoma State from the 2022 Women’s College World Series, as well as the standard 24-game SEC schedule featuring eight-weekend series. The Rebels’ season kicks off on February 10 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

