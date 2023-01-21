Few details in jail hanging. Published 2:48 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023

Miss. Bureau of Investigation has charge of case

Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a

Detention Center inmate found hanged this week. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any details, including the identity of the deceased or what day the person was reported dead.

The investigation into the death of the person, believed to be a male, was immediately turned over to the

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. Deaths of incarcerated persons in either a municipal or county

facility are routinely referred to state or federal authorities

Those agencies often receive cooperation from local law enforcement departments, and from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, if the deceased had connections to the prison system or was serving a state sentence at a county facility.