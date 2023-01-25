Lafayette’s Seth Ross commits to Northeast CC

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Jake Davis

Lafayette offensive lineman Seth Ross committed to Northeast Mississippi Community College on Tuesday. (@sethross62)

Lafayette offensive lineman Seth Ross announced his intentions to continue his academic and athletic career at Northeast Mississippi Community College this week.

The senior center made the announcement on social media late Tuesday afternoon, writing, “I am excited to announce my commitment to Northeast Mississippi Community College. I would like to thank all my coaches, parents, and most of all God for giving me this opportunity.”

Ross was a critical part of the Commodores’ late-season turnaround this year, providing a steadying presence on an offensive line filled with underclassmen.

Lafayette lost four of their first five games before rattling off six straight victories to finish the regular season as Region 1-5A runners-up.

Ross was one of eight players to earn First Team All-Region honors for the Commodores.

The two-sport athlete is also a talented slugger on the diamond, earning All-Region honors in baseball as a junior first baseman last season.

More Lafayette Sports

Gallery: Lafayette beats Canton 5-0 to advance to North Half semis

Twenty-five coaches selected for inaugural class of new coaching fellowship

Porter Lindsay breaks school record for goals scored in Lafayette’s second-round victory over Canton

Lafayette baseball preview: star-studded pitching staff ready to carry load in 2023

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...