Lafayette’s Seth Ross commits to Northeast CC Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Lafayette offensive lineman Seth Ross announced his intentions to continue his academic and athletic career at Northeast Mississippi Community College this week.

The senior center made the announcement on social media late Tuesday afternoon, writing, “I am excited to announce my commitment to Northeast Mississippi Community College. I would like to thank all my coaches, parents, and most of all God for giving me this opportunity.”

I am excited to announce my commitment to Northeast Mississippi Community College. I would like to thank all my coaches, parents, and most of all God for giving me this opportunity. 🖤💛 @CoachGDavisFB @Coach_Faust @michaelfair52 #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/RLCmbKeSD1
— seth ross (@sethross62) January 24, 2023

Ross was a critical part of the Commodores’ late-season turnaround this year, providing a steadying presence on an offensive line filled with underclassmen.

Lafayette lost four of their first five games before rattling off six straight victories to finish the regular season as Region 1-5A runners-up.

Ross was one of eight players to earn First Team All-Region honors for the Commodores.

The two-sport athlete is also a talented slugger on the diamond, earning All-Region honors in baseball as a junior first baseman last season.