Oxford added to winter weather advisory Published 9:52 am Monday, January 30, 2023

The national weather service issued a winter weather advisory that included Lafayette and Panola Counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to noon on Wednesday. Freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch.

There are two rounds to this storm. Freezing rain arriving on Tuesday may partially melt before another round of ice arrives on Tuesday evening. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

We will update the weather information as it becomes available.