Oxford’s Tyk Cohran commits to ICC

Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Jake Davis

Oxford linebacker Tyk Cohran announced his commitment to Coahoma Community College on Tuesday. (@tcohran4)

Oxford linebacker Tyk Cohran announced his intentions to continue his football career at Itawamba Community College this week.

Cohran made the announcement on social media late Tuesday morning, posted a graphic of himself in an ICC uniform with the caption, “let’s work.”

The 5-foot-10 senior recorded 78 tackles, including five for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in nine games for the Chargers this season.

He finished his high school career with 121 total tackles (10 for loss), 10 quarterback hurries and two interceptions.

