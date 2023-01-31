Oxford’s Tyk Cohran commits to ICC
Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Oxford linebacker Tyk Cohran announced his intentions to continue his football career at Itawamba Community College this week.
Cohran made the announcement on social media late Tuesday morning, posted a graphic of himself in an ICC uniform with the caption, “let’s work.”
Let’s work.. #RollTribe pic.twitter.com/bBGSq2gPYO
— Tyk cohran (@tcohran4) January 31, 2023
The 5-foot-10 senior recorded 78 tackles, including five for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in nine games for the Chargers this season.
He finished his high school career with 121 total tackles (10 for loss), 10 quarterback hurries and two interceptions.