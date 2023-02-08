County awarded food, shelter funding Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Lafayette County has been awarded $18,049 in federal funding through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) to supplement local emergency food and shelter services. EFSP funds are made available to Lafayette County by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Agencies wishing to apply for EFSP Phase 40 funds can download the application from the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County website at uwoxfordms.org/efsp40.

Completed applications must be received vie email at kur@unitedwayoxfordms.org or at the United Way office (440 N. Lamar Blvd., Suite 5) in Oxford by 5 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023.

A Local Board including government, faith community, and non-profit representatives will review applications and make fund distribution decisions. Email Kurt Brummett at the noted email address or call 662-236-4265 for more information.