Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Feb. 10
Published 11:18 am Friday, February 10, 2023
1 accident
2 agency assists
2 alarms
2 animal complaints
1 civil matter
2 disturbances
4 follow ups
1 grand larceny
1 information
4 road obstructions
15 service calls
1 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
1 traffic complaint
5 transports
2 unauthorized use of a vehicle
1 welfare concern
4 service process
Arrests:
1 child molestation
1 suspended driver’s license
1 petit larceny
1 violation of probation bench warrant
1 contempt of court warrant for other agency
1 hold for another agency