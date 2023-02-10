Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Feb. 10 Published 11:18 am Friday, February 10, 2023

1 accident

2 agency assists

2 alarms

2 animal complaints

1 civil matter

2 disturbances

4 follow ups

1 grand larceny

1 information

4 road obstructions

15 service calls

1 suspicious activity

1 suspicious person

1 traffic complaint

5 transports

2 unauthorized use of a vehicle

1 welfare concern

4 service process

Arrests:

1 child molestation

1 suspended driver’s license

1 petit larceny

1 violation of probation bench warrant

1 contempt of court warrant for other agency

1 hold for another agency