Published 10:16 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Shelloy Jean Persons Crawford, 96, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday morning, January 27, 2023 in Norfolk, VA.

Shelloy, known as “Babe” for being the youngest of four siblings to Irene and Erwin Persons, was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. After arriving in Annapolis, MD upon completion of high school, Babe met the love of her life, naval officer Bentley Baker Crawford whom she married and shared 65 years.

Shelloy raised five children while living around the country and world as a naval officer’s wife. Ben and Shelloy then settled in Oxford, Mississippi in 1969 to a beloved 18th century farmhouse for the next 35 years at 7C’s Farm. She became an expert and historian of late 18th and early 19th Century antiques and furnishings and parlayed this knowledge into owning and operating their shop “7C’s Antiques” on the Oxford Square.

Shelloy’s lifelong labor of love was her artwork. It encompassed a broad range, from rugs and quilts constructed by hand to carvings and sculptures from plaster and wood. Babe also maintained a steady production of drawings, paintings, and canvasses throughout six decades. Shelloy was also an avid gardener, her knowledge and love of plants and flowers which was second to none, was passed down to her daughters and granddaughters. Her last major art project combined these two passions – creating watercolors depicting wildflowers of the rural South.

Shelloy is preceded in death by her husband Bentley Baker Crawford, her siblings Gladys Carau, Beverly Hanvey, and Erwin Persons. Survivors include her children Bentley Crawford Jr, Dudley Crawford, Shawn Crawford, Casey Armour and her husband Robert, and Timothy Crawford and his wife Margarita, her five grandchildren Shelloy Kiger, Nicole Kiger, Leigh DeWitt, Cara Crawford, and Pam Crawford; her great grandchildren Bentley, Martin, Camryn, Sadie, Lincoln, Johnny Baker, Lilly, Lyla, Ainsley, and Owen; and sister-in-law Frances Wilemon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.