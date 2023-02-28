Ole Miss Ducks Unlimited to host Concert for Conservation featuring Riley Green Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The Ole Miss chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host a “Concert for Conservation” event at The Library Thursday featuring country music star Riley Green.

The event, which is intended to raise money for wetlands and waterfowl conservation, will start at 6 p.m. with performances from opening acts Booth Buys and Alli Leighann. Green will take the stage shortly after for a ninety-minute acoustic set.

The concert will be the first of three events hosted by the chapter this year.

There are three different ticket options for the show:

Reserved VIP tables will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. These reserved tables in the pit of the middle bar will include seating and tickets for 8, Ducks Unlimited-branded merchandise for each guest, beer and seltzers from 6-10 p.m., VIP entry and a meet and greet with Riley Green prior to the start of the concert.

General admission PLUS tickets will include admission into the middle bar only, where Riley Green will be performing. A Ducks Unlimited membership is included with purchase as well as free beer and seltzers during the concert.

Patio ONLY tickets will include a live streamed concert (with video and audio) in the patio, happy hour drink prices during the opening act, a special appearance by Riley Green prior to the start of the concert and a Ducks Unlimited membership.