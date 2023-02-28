Ole Miss’s Angel Baker and Madison Scott earn SEC accolades Published 10:19 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Following a regular season for the record books, Ole Miss women’s basketball’s Angel Baker (First Team All-SEC and) and Madison Scott (Second Team All-SEC & All-Defensive) have been recognized by the league’s coaches as the SEC announced its yearly conference awards Tuesday.

Baker finds herself earning SEC accolades for the second season in a row, after earning SEC Sixth-Woman of the Year in 2022. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native becomes the second Rebel under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin to earn First Team All-SEC honors and the 15th in Ole Miss history. The 2023 Gillom Trophy Award finalist leads the Rebels averaging 15.0 points per game.

In her second year at Ole Miss, Baker has continued to blossom increasing her scoring by over 35% from last season. The guard has notched 21 games in double-figures and tallied seven 20-point performances. Baker was key for the Rebels in reaching a program best 11-wins in SEC play, averaging 16.1 points per outing in conference. Against Kentucky, Baker eclipsed the 2,000 career-point milestone to become one of four to don a Rebel uniform to accomplish the feat. She currently ranks 15th in the nation among active scorers with 2,070 career points and 11th in 150 games played.

Appearing in all 29 games for Ole Miss and starting in 28, Baker has been key in sharing the ball as well averaging 2.7 assists per game. On the season, Baker has notched five stat sheet stuffing games with at least five points, five rebounds and five assists.

No stranger to SEC accolades, Madison Scott earns Second Team All-SEC and All-Defensive acclaim following a jump in performance as a junior. The Indian Head, Maryland, product leads Ole Miss off the glass with a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game. Against Jacksonville earlier this year, Scott set an SJB Pavilion record by snagging a career-high 17 rebounds. She has totaled 10 double-doubles this season and currently sits at 20 in her career.

Offensively, Scott leads the Rebels hitting 52.4% of her shots from the field and ranks second with 10.4 points per game. The forward has tallied 21 double-digit point performances, as well as totaling a career-high six assists against Mississippi State in Oxford. A mainstay for the Rebels on the court, Scott has started in all 29 games for Ole Miss and paces the team with 30.0 minutes per game.

Ole Miss (22-7, 11-5 SEC) heads into this week’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, S.C., coming off of a program best 11 wins in conference please as the No. 4 seed. For the second year in a row, Ole Miss earns the double-bye into the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals, where they will await the winner of game four on Friday (March 3) at approximately 1:25 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

First Team All-SEC

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Angel Baker , Ole Miss

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Erynn Barnum, Arkansas

Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Madison Scott , Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Ciaja Harbison, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman

Saylor Poffenbarger, Arkansas

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Sa’Myah Smith, LSU

Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State

Ashton Judd, Missouri

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Janiah Barker, Texas A&M

Sydney Bowles, Texas A&M

All-Defensive

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Angel Reese, LSU

Madison Scott , Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Brea Beal, South Carolina

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Player of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Freshman of the Year – Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year – Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Hannah Barber, Alabama