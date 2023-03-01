Community Worship Church plans for first outdoor church service Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Community Worship Church will have its grand opening with gospel singing and preaching provided to visitors on May 27 at 6:00 p.m. The church is a single stage located at 154 County Road 104, and those interested to attend are encouraged to bring their own chair and tent.

After receiving a conditional use permit from the city, church-builder Jesse Dukes is excited for people to come join the service for the first time. The open-air church went through the Lafayette Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors last fall.

Dukes believes that providing the community with a place to worship or have worship-related activities in the outdoors is a positive investment.

“It’s something the Lord put in my heart a long time ago, and I wanted to try to encourage kids to come and have a relationship with the Lord,” Dukes said.

The church will not meet every single Sunday, instead, the space is intended for once or twice a month use. Dukes mentioned times for Sunday school and possible bible classes during the week.

The mission of the church according to Dukes is to reach out to the people of Oxford and give them the space to begin a relationship with God.

For more information about the church, call 662-229-5278.