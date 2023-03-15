Boyd earns prestigious Alabama award Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Izzy Boyd of Oxford was recently honored with the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award during The University of Alabama Premier Awards ceremony March 2.

This award recognizes excellence of character and service to humanity. It honors one man and one woman of the graduating class and one non-student who have been helpful and associated with the University.

Izzy Boyd arrived at the Capstone with a mission to make sure individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities had every opportunity to live meaningful lives. The public health and economics double major is currently the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for the SGA, but that is more than a title to Boyd.

Email newsletter signup

In her time at UA, she has led events helping students become DEI-certified through what has become revamped as the DEI Passport Program, through Boyd’s leadership.

She also fostered a new partnership between CrossingPoints, a University program for students with intellectual disabilities, and the Alabama Panhellenic Association for women in the CrossingPoints Program to join sororities and enabled a member with Down syndrome to thrive in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

Her academic work includes extensive research into genetic data privacy and discrimination and writing grants and publishing research on health interventions for patients with chronic diseases. Boyd is also a Rhodes Scholar finalist and a member of The University Fellows Experience.

Each year, The University of Alabama recognizes six students and three faculty members for their outstanding contributions to the Capstone. The Premier Awards honor students, faculty