Master Gardener Lecture Series to feature UM Biology professor Published 4:30 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Lafayette County Master Gardener Association will host an event featuring University of Mississippi Biology professor Brice Noonan as part of their Spring Lecture Series.

The event, which marks the association’s second lecture of the year, will take place at noon on April 13 in the Dotsy A. Fitts Auditorium at the Lafayette County and Oxford Public Library.

Noonan, who holds a degree in Quantitative Biology from the University of Texas at Arlington, will give a presentation entitled “Your Big Backyard…And All Its Wonderful Reptiles and Amphibians.”

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

More information can be found at www.lcmga.org or by calling 662-234-4451.