Joel Miller hired as head chef at Chancellor’s House Published 4:00 am Monday, April 3, 2023

The Chancellor’s House will feature a new menu this Spring after the addition of new head chef Joel Miller.

Miller spent the last 15 years as the chef and owner of Ravine before closing doors in June after realizing he no longer wanted to handle the ownership side of the business.

“I voluntarily closed Ravine in June because I was tired of being an owner,” he said. “I sold the property in September and Sandra lured me into the Chancellor’s House in November.”

He now takes over at one of the premiere locations in downtown Oxford, where he has already debuted new brunch and dinner menus.

He said the new menus focus on using fresh ingredients from local farmers and purveyors, much like his previous menu at Ravine.

“It will be a lot like I’ve done before,” Miller said. “We will definitely focus on what we can get locally. When I did it out at Ravine did lots of local purveyors and farmers and other than that we’re trying to focus on seasonal [foods]… you know we’re not going to have tomatoes in January any more than we’re going to have strawberries in November so we’re just going to focus on local and seasonal.”

Miller also revealed that the Chancellor’s House will undergo large-scale renovations this summer as part of a rebranding process, which will include upgrades to facilities and redesigned rooms.

“After June 11 we shut down for full renovations,” he said. “We’ll shut down for — they’re expecting seven or eight weeks and then we will re-open in August for a full rebranding of the property.”

Oxford residents can try out the new brunch menu between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays or the dinner menu from 3 – 9 p.m. daily.