E-cigarettes linked to Hypertension Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

One quick Google search of “electronic cigarettes and high blood pressure” and you can find yourself in a sea of information. E-cigarettes and vaping are not a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes. These products contain nicotine, the addictive substance that causes cravings and withdrawal symptoms. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians nicotine is a toxic chemical that raises blood pressure by narrowing blood vessels causing the heart to beat harder and faster.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, can affect the body in many ways. It is often referred to as the silent killer because it can lead to an increased risk of stroke, heart attack, or other serious diseases without necessarily alerting you to a problem.

“E-cigarettes are the most commonly used smoking products, especially among youth,” said Tiffany Johnson, Interim Director of the Office of Tobacco Control at the Mississippi State Department of Health. “We know that tobacco and nicotine use, in any form, is harmful.”

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), rates of hypertension in Mississippi have outpaced the national average for over a decade. Males tend to experience hypertension at higher rates than females. In addition to vaping and smoking, risk factors for high blood pressure include a sedentary lifestyle and a high fat, high sodium diet.

“Vaping is an epidemic,” said Logan Johnson Director of the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition (MTFC) of Panola, Lafayette, and Pontotoc Counties. “It has greatly surpassed the use of other tobacco products such as cigars, hookahs and chewables. All Mississippians should be aware that vaping is not safer and will contribute to hypertension. Our MTFC goal is to help create a healthier, smoke free Mississippi!”

MSDH offers free, live coaching for those who want to quit. Text VAPEFREEMS to 88709 or call the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW. For information on the health dangers of tobacco products visit www.quitlinems.com