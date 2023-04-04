Rollover accident claims life Published 10:00 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

A Bay Springs woman was killed in a single vehicle rollover accident on Gertrude Ford by Old Taylor Rd., in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 2. Oxford Police a 911 call about the accident at 1:16 a.m. reports said.

Mayanity Alridge, 20, an occupant in the vehicle sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced deceased at Baptist Memorial Hospital. The other occupant was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The accident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.