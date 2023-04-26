Community Market partners library for ‘Taste of the Market’ Published 6:39 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Marie McMullan

The Oxford Community Market will hold a joint event with the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library on Thursday. This free event will feature fresh food from the market’s vendors, music and a celebration of National Library Week.

“This is part of a year-long series of events to commemorate the 10-year anniversary [of the market],” said Betsy Chapman, director of OXCM. OXCM “wanted to offer patrons the opportunity to learn about local food during other events like their celebration of National Library Week,” she added.

To celebrate its decade-long run, OXCM plans to host an array of events, Chapman says. Last week, the farmers market hosted its Spring Kick-Off Party.Those unable to attend last week’s event, farmers market regulars and community members are invited to Thursday’s event at the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library.

“Similar to the library’s mission to make books and educational resources accessible to everyone, OXCM’s mission is to improve access to healthy local food and offer free programming that engages people in learning about their local food system,” Chapman said via an electronic statement.

This is not the first time the market has partnered with the local library. Last year, the two organizations co-hosted a series of classes called “Farmers Market 101,” which featured a variety of topics ranging from bee-keeping, sustainable gardening to cooking lessons with local foods.

Chapman said OXCM will continue its partnership with the library and host more “Farmers Market 101” classes throughout the year.

For years, OXCM has operated on the belief that community and nourishment go hand-in-hand. “Taste of the Market” will be an opportunity for those interested to meet local vendors and sample in-season produce.

The “Taste of the Market” event will be held on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library, 401 Bramlett Blvd.

OXCM is open regularly on Tuesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at 1801 University Ave. and can be contacted at 662-816-7413 or https://www.oxfordcommunitymarket.com.