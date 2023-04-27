Coulter Clement of Water Valley receives MC award

Published 1:26 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Staff Report

Coulter Clement

From Mississippi College

CLINTON, MS  – Coulter Clement of Water Valley has been awarded the Servant Leadership Award. The Student Experience Servant Leadership Award recognizes sophomore and junior students who have served the campus as a whole and are actively leading on campus through engagement, service to the institution and living out our Christian mission.

The 2023 recipients are Lindsey Buie, Justin May, Mallory Burnside, Jay Youngblood, Marlee Rogers, Gracelyn Noss, JT Stokes, Janie Gray, CJ Reeves, Claire Price, Clement, Haleigh Roberts, Malie Kossina, Loren Degan and Gabby Cobbins.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more then three dozen countries.

More Featured Photo

Oxford’s Carol Cleveland among instructors completing certification

MDOT hosts litter prevention and clean-up events

Morgan Wallen lighting up social media for all the wrong reasons

Gallery: Oxford celebrates Ole Miss Baseball’s championship win

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...