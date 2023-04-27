Coulter Clement of Water Valley receives MC award Published 1:26 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

From Mississippi College

CLINTON, MS – Coulter Clement of Water Valley has been awarded the Servant Leadership Award. The Student Experience Servant Leadership Award recognizes sophomore and junior students who have served the campus as a whole and are actively leading on campus through engagement, service to the institution and living out our Christian mission.

The 2023 recipients are Lindsey Buie, Justin May, Mallory Burnside, Jay Youngblood, Marlee Rogers, Gracelyn Noss, JT Stokes, Janie Gray, CJ Reeves, Claire Price, Clement, Haleigh Roberts, Malie Kossina, Loren Degan and Gabby Cobbins.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more then three dozen countries.