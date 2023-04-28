Best of Oxford votes coming in Published 4:56 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Voting for the favorite businesses, services and professionals in the Best of Oxford 2023 is underway, and the contest looks to be more popular than ever.

A great way to support local businesses and recognize them for excellent service to the community, the annual Best of Oxford event continues to grow in popularity.

The nomination phase took place in March, with thousands of entries. Actual nominations were 30 percent greater than received in 2022. The top nominated in each category move to the voting round.

Voting for Best of Oxford 2023 began Saturday, April 22 and will end Sunday May 14. All voting is online at https://www.oxfordeagle.com/contest-best-2023/#//.

The winners will be announced in the July/August edition of Oxford Magazine and will also be online on

the Oxford Eagle website.

While many businesses have already been contacted, business owners can check the website to see if

their business is included in the voting round.