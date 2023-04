Beckerdite charged in damaged vehicle complaint Published 6:02 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

On March 14, the Oxford Police Department responded to a malicious mischief call for a vehicle being damaged. After investigation, Brandon Beckerdite, 29, of Oxford was arrested and

charged with Felony Malicious Mischief last week.

Beckerdite was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.