Spring Burger Bash set for May 11 Published 10:33 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi are taking pre-orders online for its Spring Burger Bash set for Thursday, May 11.

Freshly grilled Angus hamburger plates are $10 and will be available for pickup in the parking lot at the corner of Troy and Spring Streets (next to MLM) beginning at 11 a.m. Plates will include burgers, chips, drinks and dessert.

Pre-orders should be placed at www.bgcnms.org or by phoning 662-841-6504 Ext. 4. Delivery for office orders will be available.