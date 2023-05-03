The Oxford Eagle print frequency to change Published 6:27 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Oxford Eagle is moving to a weekly publication for the print edition, which will publish Wednesdays.

While the print version changes to once a week, the Eagle will continue to be online, with constantly updated news content posted daily on the website.

The change is effective in May and all current subscriptions will be modified to the new distribution frequency.

Readers and advertisers recognize breaking news and updated news online. Combined with ever-expanding digital and print readership, more Lafayette County residents find the news and information that matters most through The Oxford Eagle’s portfolio of products, including its flagship newspaper, The Oxford Eagle, as well as Oxford Magazine and a news email shared with 7,324 people each day.