Fun & Sun at Swayze

Published 9:47 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Staff Report

South Panola School District lower grade students enjoyed a fun field trip Tuesday when they attended an Ole Miss baseball game at Swayze Field on the campus in Oxford.

The Rebels play a weekday morning game each spring and invite school districts from across North Mississippi to bring students to see a collegiate game at no charge.

South Panola administrators take advantage of the offer to the delight of students, some who see their first college athletic event on the trip. The Rebels were hosting Little Rock on Tuesday. 

