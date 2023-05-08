Regents boys take home state track title Published 5:33 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Regents track and field completed their second season of competition this weekend, finishing third on the girls’ side while the boys took home the Class AA state title.

Senior Jayden Maten was the high scorer for the Lions, finishing second in the boys’ 400 meter dash and long jump while taking home the top spot in the boys’ 300 meter hurdles.

Sophomore Tristan Bryan topped the podium in two events as he finished first in the boys’ 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs, while his brother Samuel Bryan finished third in the boys’ 1600 meter and second in the 3200 meter.

Sophomore James Edwards also took home the top spot in the boys’ high jump as he narrowly edged out West Memphis’s Ishmael Watkins with a jump of 5-feet, 10-inches.

The Lions’ rounded out the strong performance with first-place finishes in the boys’ 4×800 meter and 4×400 meter relays while also taking home second place in the 4×100 meter relay and third in the 4×200 meter relay.

The Lady Lions also performed well at the meet as they took home third place behind a strong performance from seventh grader Mary Charles Beckett.

The young star finished third in girls’ 1600 meter run and first in girls’ 3200 meter run while also helping the Lady Lions top the podium in the girls’ 4×800 meter relay.