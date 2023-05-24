Property transfers Published 7:38 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 812, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to MADLIE, LLC, Unit 1015, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.

JLB Investments, LLC to Nancy Anne Moffatt, Fraction of Lot 15 of Avent’s Park Hills Subdivision.

Oxford RE Holdco, LLC to Rhodes Development Company, LLC, Parcel 1, Plat of Survey of Oxford Galleria.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to Laura Kowalchik, Unit 79 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

James H. Hall to John Pagano, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.

Harper Investments, LLC to Family Stone Investment, LLC, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

William and Pamela Lowery to Jaden and Jessica Cook, Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Oxford 216, LLC to AOM Properties, LLC, Unit A13, Rowandale Condominiums.

Select Properties, LLC to GCL Properties, LLC, Unit 204, The Mill of Oxford Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to Murray and Elizabeth Moss, Unit 415, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to Jill and Devin Agusti, Unit 302, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Lynn DeVoe-Weir to Phil and Lynn (DeVoe-) Weir as Trustees of the Mity Trust, Unit 204, Turnberry Condominiums.

JWM Rentals, LLC to Old Trail, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Henry Johnson, Jr. and Ashley Johnson to Henry Johnson, Jr., Trustee of the Henry Johnson, Jr.

Revocable Living Trust, A fraction of Lot 19, containing 0.270 acres.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to William Rogers, Lot 57, Oakmont Subdivision.

William and Jan Collins to Rebel Management, LLC, Lot 14, Aspen Ridge Subdivision.

Erin McKibben to Joseph Mistilis, South Half of the Northeast Quarter and the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Courtney and Kimberly Hampton to Minahal Asif, Lot 90, Oakmont Subdivision, also known as 910 Sayward Lane.

W. Steven West and Becky West to Greg Coleman and Mary Coleman, Unit 209, The Van Buren Condominiums.

Patrick and JodiLyn Ferguson to Courtney and Kimberly Hampton, Lot 603, The Lakes Subdivision.

Hankins Forest Products, Inc. to Pharr Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 1 West, and the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 10 South, Range 1 West.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Erin Moncrief, Unit 312 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to Hanif Popatia, Unit 501, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Sarah Moore to Adam and Claire Sowell, Lot 15, The Lamar Subdivision.

Mary Elizabeth Hayes to Janice Hayes, Lot 103, Oakmont Subdivision.

Martin Wolfe to Joel and Alicia Stevens, Northeast Quarter of Section 5 and the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, all in Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

Estate of Gaye O. Calhoun to Don and Elizabeth Fruge, Lots 88 and 89, Country Club Subdivision.

Jonathan Geno to Brandon Freeman and Lien Phan, Lot L99 of Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Sheila Wood, Unit 311 of Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Charles Kevin Felker, Ernest Felker, Charles Ernest Felker and Sharron Felker to Blackburn Holdings, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 24 and Northeast Quarter of Section 23, all in Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Shelby Buford to Shelby and Geraldine Buford, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter East of the Rd., Section 12, Township 8, Range 3.

Phase 4, LLC to North Lamar Construction, LLC, Lot 91, The Lamar Subdivision.

Stuart Meadors to Edward and Jennifer Kate McNees, Fraction of Lot 47, Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Steven and Christy Perkins to the Perkins Revocable Living Trust, Unit 106 of West End Condominiums.

Janet Duvall to Collin Crawford, Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Oxford 216, LLC to Left Hook Development, LLC, Unit 422 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Heritage Developments, LLC to Jukes Chicken, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.