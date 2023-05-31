Police: Arrest made in attempted auto burglary

Published 4:36 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Staff Report

Zander Wheeler

From Breck Jones, public information officer
Oxford Police Department

On May 22, the Oxford Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Shadow Creek Drive in reference to a potential auto burglary in progress.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate Zander Wheeler, 18, of Oxford. Wheeler was arrested and charged with three counts of Auto Burglary and one count of Conspiracy.

Email newsletter signup

Wheeler was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $20,000 bond. The bond was
revoked by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to violation of parole.

More News

Car show rescheduled for Saturday

Rhetoric ignores the truth of federal spending in Mississippi

Tickets on sale for June 14 sport talk with Mississippi legends

OHS rising senior receives book award from Dartmouth Alumni Club

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls