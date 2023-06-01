Jeanne Ferguson Published 11:15 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Ms. Jeanne Ferguson, 73, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at The Elison in Oxford, MS. The funeral was held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home. Burial was followed after the service in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Jeanne was born on January 13, 1950, in Victoria, TX to the late Martin and Millie Ferguson. A graduate of The University of Mississippi, she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Naturally, she was a lifelong fan of the Ole Miss Rebels, and held a special place in her heart for her alma mater. Jeanne was an active member of College Hill Presbyterian Church, where she was known for her joyful and lively spirit. She was the owner of Star Package Store and formerly co-owned Rainbow Cleaners with Leon Tatum. The customers of the package store knew that as soon as they walked through the door, they’d be greeted with Jeanne’s quick wit and clever sense of humor. Her witty personality was paired with an unmatched work ethic, as she always went the extra mile no matter the task at hand. Most of all, Jeanne was a devoted and loving mother to her sons. Their well-being and happiness were always her primary focus and concern. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Ferguson.

Email newsletter signup

Jeanne is survived by her sons, R. Paul Tatum of Oxford, MS and Joel Holmes Tatum of Oxford, MS; sisters, Deanna Denney of Oxford, MS and Connie Ferguson Childs and her husband, Paul of Fairhope, AL; and one grandson, Richard Paul Tatum, Jr.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Jeanne’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/.