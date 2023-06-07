Election related dates, deadlines drawing closer Published 7:05 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

In-person absentee voting starts June 26 at courthouse

Election signs are multiplying across the county, and as temperatures continue to warm and rise, so will the political climate.

And while the primaries and general election still seem further into the calendar than many care to consider, holders of local political offices (and those who wish to join them) have begun their efforts to sway new votes while strengthening their perceived bases of support.

Email newsletter signup

Party primary elections are Aug. 8, and the general election will be Nov. 7. Any primary runoff will be held Aug. 29.

Voter registration is open for the primary election until Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. Those wishing to register may do so at the Circuit’s Clerk office during business hours each weekday. Additionally, state law provides for county courthouses to be open on Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Eligible absentee voters may begin voting June 26 in the Circuit Clerk’s office. Courthouses are open for in-person absentee voting until Saturday, Aug. 5, at noon. Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Aug. 8 and must be received in the Circuit Clerk’s office no more than five days later.

Voter registration deadline for the general election is Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. The preceding Saturday, Oct. 7, courthouses will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

In person absentee voting will end at noon on Saturday, Nov. 4. Courthouses will also be open that day by state law.

Absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 7, are valid, as are those received up to five days later.

All county offices and state legislature seats will be on ballots this election cycle, as will the governor, lieutenant governor and other top state offices.