New executive director joins The Pregnancy Center of Oxford Published 10:58 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Press Release

The Pregnancy Center of Oxford:

Kelly Bell was appointed as the Executive Director of The Pregnancy Center of Oxford on June 1st She had been a consultant since 2018. To better reach the Ole Miss campus and the community, the center rebranded and introduced a new logo. “The new logo represents a heart to reach the great diversity that is in Oxford, and fresh vision. We are excited to share all that we do and offer.”said Bell.

Bell is a California native and veteran of the Air Force. She and her husband Jeff met while serving in the Air Force, they have been married 20yrs. Together they have three children and two grandchildren. Calling Oxford home for the past five years after being in the military is something they never imagined. Always looking for a place to serve in the community, Bell applied and was accepted to the Lafayette Leadership of 2022. “That was an amazing experience.” said Bell. “I met people that I grew to love dearly. My Lafayette Leadership experience is priceless and I am proud to embrace Oxford’s rich history and culture as home.”

Founded in 1998, The Pregnancy Center has evolved into a Care Net affiliate. “We understand that facing decisions about your pregnancy can be overwhelming, and our aim is to earn your trust by offering reliable, non-judgmental guidance and services. The Pregnancy Center offers a compassionate and trustworthy team to support both women and men as they face pregnancy. We firmly believe that every woman deserves the best care during this critical time in their lives.” Bell said. She knows personally what if feels like to be in a crisis pregnancy and is passionate about being there for others in that same situation. “My story would have been different if I had a place to go to like our center. I want every person that walks through our door to know they are loved, valued and seen; they are not alone.” said Bell

In 2022 the Center had 1844 visits, performed 285 ultrasounds, administered 1508 “learn to earn” classes and received 4417 calls. “There is a large international community in Oxford, 10% of our clients are in this group. We provide free care that is otherwise not accessible to the community”.

“At The Pregnancy Center, your safety and well-being are our top priority. “They provide one-on-one consultations, ensuring that you receive personalized attention throughout the process. The Center’s dedicated team of staff and volunteers, will guide you every step of the way. Offering transparent and thorough information without any surprises. Located just minutes away from the Square, our office offers a convenient, yet secluded setting, ensuring your privacy and comfort.

“Our commitment to providing confidential support and empowering women with resources ensures that you can make informed decisions about your pregnancy with confidence.” said Bell.