NW Foundation Scholarships

Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation awarded students scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year on May 18 at the Northwest Lafayette-Yalobusha Center. The following students and the scholarships they received are as follows: (front row L-R) Maggie Ward of Water Valley, The Reverend Upton Reynolds Endowed Scholarship; Cora Story of Water Valley, The Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association Endowed Scholarship; Chloe Burrowes of Water Valley, The Brownlow (Brownie) Jackson Crawford Endowed Scholarship; Brittany Gray of Water Valley, The Brownlow (Brownie) Jackson Crawford Endowed Scholarship; (second row L-R) Clay Rodgers of Water Valley, The Venable-Cummings Endowed Scholarship; Noah Ware of Coffeeville, The Brenda Gentry Holmes Endowed Scholarship; Cyrus Pritchard of Water Valley, The Butler and Daliah McLeod Endowed Scholarship; Walker Hargett of Water Valley, The Eva M. Covington Endowed Scholarship; Saveon Freeman of Water Valley, The Eva M. Covington Endowed Scholarship; and Anthony Torrance of Coffeeville, The Mechanics Bank Endowed Scholarship. (NWCC)
Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation awarded students scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year on May 18 at the Northwest Oxford-Lafayette Campus. The following students and the scholarships they received are as follows: (L-R) Aiden Smith of Olive Branch, The Two Plus Two Endowed Scholarship; Tatiana Govan of Holly Springs, The Henry I. and Westelle M. Copeland Endowed Scholarship; Joseph Moody of Pontotoc, The Lawrence (Bud) Young Endowed Scholarship; Anna Grace Adams of Jackson, The Raiford Lindsey Fancher Endowed Scholarship; and John-Landon Wilkerson of Oxford, The Charles and Lois F. Veazey Endowed Scholarship. (NWCC)