Published 7:45 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

By Staff Report

A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service until 1 a.m. Monday morning for all of North Mississippi including Oxford and Lafayette County. An area of low pressure will move across the area that could be capable of producing an isolated but the main threats will be damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall.

Stay alert to weather conditions in the hours leading up to 1 a.m. It is important to have a plan for where to go in your home in strong storms.

