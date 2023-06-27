Today In History 6/27
Published 4:00 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023
1542
Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo sets sail from the Mexican port of Navidad to explore the west coast of North America on behalf of the Spanish Empire.
1652
Email newsletter signup
New Amsterdam (now New York City) enacts first speed limit law in North America.
1743
War of the Austrian Succession: Battle of Dettingen: in Bavaria, King George II of Britain personally leads troops into battle. The last time a British monarch commanded troops in the field.
1778
Liberty Bell returns home to Philadelphia after the British departure.
1844
Joseph Smith, founder of the Mormon church, was murdered by an armed mob in Carthage, Illinois.
1862
During the first Battle of Cold Harbor in the American Civil War, Confederate General Robert E. Lee attacked Union troops, driving them back in disorder and forcing them to withdraw to the south side of the Chickahominy River.
1890
Canadian boxer George Dixon becomes first black world champion when he stops English bantamweight champion Edwin “Nunc” Wallace in 18 rounds in London, England.
1898
Canadian-American adventurer Joshua Slocum arrives in Newport, Rhode Island, completing the 1st solo circumnavigation of the globe.
1902
US National Championship Women’s Tennis, Newport, RI: Marion Jones wins her second US singles title; beats Elisabeth Moore 6-1, 1-0 when the defending champion is forced to retire.
1917
During World War I Greece declared war on the Central Powers.
1922
First Newbery Medal for children’s literature awarded to Hendrik Willem van Loon.
1929
1st color Television demo, performed by Bell Laboratories in NYC.
1940
Germans employ Enigma coding machine for the first time.
1950
President Truman orders U.S. forces to Korea.
1954
1st atomic power station opens – Obninsk, near Moscow in Russia.
1966
Dark Shadows, American Gothic soap opera, premieres on ABC-TV.
1969
Denver Pop Festival opens; 50,000 attend; Frank Zappa, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Jimi Hendrix headline; other performers include Three Dog Night, Tim Buckley, Big Mama Thornton, Johnny Winter, Joe Cocker, and Poco.
1972
Legendary video game and home computer Atari, Inc. founded by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney in Sunnyvale, California.
1977
Djibouti gained its independence from France.
1985
After 59 years, the iconic Route 66 enters the realm of history, when the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials decertifies the road and votes to remove all its highway signs.