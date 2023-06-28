Today In History 6/28 Published 4:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

1389

Ottomans defeat Serbian army in the bloody Battle of Kosovo, opening the way for the Ottoman conquest of Southeastern Europe.

1519

Charles V—who, as Charles I, was already king of Spain—was elected Holy Roman emperor; his struggles to hold the empire together led to his abdication in 1556.

1712

French philosopher, writer, and political theorist Jean-Jacques Rousseau, whose treatises and novels inspired the leaders of the French Revolution and the Romantic generation, was born in Geneva.

1838

Victoria was crowned queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1846

Saxophone is patented by Antoine-Joseph “Adolfe” Sax.

1880

Ned Kelly, Australia’s most infamous bushranger, was arrested following a shootout with police; later that year he was hanged.

1887

Phillies most lopsided shut-out beating Indianapolis 24-0.

1892

Phillies tie club record of 16 straight victories.

1894

The U.S. Congress declared the first Monday of September to be Labor Day, a holiday to honor the American worker.

1907

Nationals steal a record 13 bases off catcher Branch Rickey

1914

Assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand.

1919

The Treaty of Versailles was signed at the Palace of Versailles in France, signifying the end of World War I.

1923

Dodgers lost 7-0 lead, as Phillies score 8 in bottom of 9th

1928

Louis Armstrong makes 78 recording of “West End Blues”.

1951

“Amos ‘n’ Andy” premieres on CBS TV.

1953

Workers assemble first Corvette in Flint, Michigan.

1965

In the first major offensive ordered for U.S. forces, 3,000 troops of the 173rd Airborne Brigade–in conjunction with 800 Australian soldiers and a Vietnamese airborne unit–assault a jungle area known as Viet Cong Zone D, 20 miles northeast of Saigon.

1967

George Harrison is fined £6 for speeding.

1969

The Stonewall Riots begin in NYC’s Greenwich Village.

1981

Canadian activist Terry Fox—who, after losing part of one of his legs to cancer, attempted to run across the country to raise money for cancer research—died at age 22.

1996

Remake of “The Nutty Professor” starring Eddie Murphy opens in theaters in the USA.

1997

In a boxing match for the heavyweight title, Mike Tyson was disqualified after he twice bit Evander Holyfield’s ears; as a result of the infraction, he temporarily lost his boxing license.

2003

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, directed by Gore Verbinski, starring Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, premieres at Disneyland.

2007

The bald eagle was removed from the U.S. list of endangered and threatened species.

2017

“Spider-man: Homecoming” directed by Jon Watts starring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton and Robert Downey Jr. premieres in Los Angeles.

2021

Tigray Defense Forces retake Tigray’s regional capital of Mekelle in Ethiopia’s Tigray War. The Ethiopian government declares a unilateral ceasefire to save face but neither side sticks to it.