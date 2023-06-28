Today In History 6/28
Published 4:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023
1389
Ottomans defeat Serbian army in the bloody Battle of Kosovo, opening the way for the Ottoman conquest of Southeastern Europe.
1519
Email newsletter signup
Charles V—who, as Charles I, was already king of Spain—was elected Holy Roman emperor; his struggles to hold the empire together led to his abdication in 1556.
1712
French philosopher, writer, and political theorist Jean-Jacques Rousseau, whose treatises and novels inspired the leaders of the French Revolution and the Romantic generation, was born in Geneva.
1838
Victoria was crowned queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.
1846
Saxophone is patented by Antoine-Joseph “Adolfe” Sax.
1880
Ned Kelly, Australia’s most infamous bushranger, was arrested following a shootout with police; later that year he was hanged.
1887
Phillies most lopsided shut-out beating Indianapolis 24-0.
1892
Phillies tie club record of 16 straight victories.
1894
The U.S. Congress declared the first Monday of September to be Labor Day, a holiday to honor the American worker.
1907
Nationals steal a record 13 bases off catcher Branch Rickey
1914
Assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand.
1919
The Treaty of Versailles was signed at the Palace of Versailles in France, signifying the end of World War I.
1923
Dodgers lost 7-0 lead, as Phillies score 8 in bottom of 9th
1928
Louis Armstrong makes 78 recording of “West End Blues”.
1951
“Amos ‘n’ Andy” premieres on CBS TV.
1953
Workers assemble first Corvette in Flint, Michigan.
1965
In the first major offensive ordered for U.S. forces, 3,000 troops of the 173rd Airborne Brigade–in conjunction with 800 Australian soldiers and a Vietnamese airborne unit–assault a jungle area known as Viet Cong Zone D, 20 miles northeast of Saigon.
1967
George Harrison is fined £6 for speeding.
1969
The Stonewall Riots begin in NYC’s Greenwich Village.
1981
Canadian activist Terry Fox—who, after losing part of one of his legs to cancer, attempted to run across the country to raise money for cancer research—died at age 22.
1996
Remake of “The Nutty Professor” starring Eddie Murphy opens in theaters in the USA.
1997
In a boxing match for the heavyweight title, Mike Tyson was disqualified after he twice bit Evander Holyfield’s ears; as a result of the infraction, he temporarily lost his boxing license.
2003
“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, directed by Gore Verbinski, starring Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, premieres at Disneyland.
2007
The bald eagle was removed from the U.S. list of endangered and threatened species.
2017
“Spider-man: Homecoming” directed by Jon Watts starring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton and Robert Downey Jr. premieres in Los Angeles.
2021
Tigray Defense Forces retake Tigray’s regional capital of Mekelle in Ethiopia’s Tigray War. The Ethiopian government declares a unilateral ceasefire to save face but neither side sticks to it.