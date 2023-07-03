Today In History 7/3
Published 4:00 am Monday, July 3, 2023
324
Battle of Adrianople: Roman Emperor Constantine I defeats his co-emperor Licinius, who flees to Byzantium.
1187
Email newsletter signup
Battle of Horns of Hattin: Saladin, Sultan of Egypt and Syria, destroys Jerusalem’s crusader army.
1608
Samuel de Champlain founded the city of Quebec, the first permanent European base in Canada.
1775
George Washington officially assumed command of the Continental Army during the American Revolution, several weeks after being appointed to the post.
1845
Pioneering French magician Jean Eugène Robert-Houdin opens his magic theatre in Paris.
1856
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to admit Kansas to statehood under the antislavery resolution known as the Topeka Constitution, despite the opposition of the Senate and President Franklin Pierce.
1863
Battle of Gettysburg ended.
1887
Gunfighter Clay Allison killed.
1890
Idaho becomes 43rd state.
1905
American boxer Marvin Hart scores a 12th round KO of Jack Root in Reno, Nevada for the vacant world heavyweight title.
1928
John Logie Baird demonstrates the first colour television transmission in London.
1958
President Eisenhower initiates federal flood-control program.
1962
American actor Tom Cruise—who was one of Hollywood’s most popular leading men, known for his clean-cut good looks and versatility—was born.
1976
An Israeli commando squad, led by Dan Shomron, launched a rescue of hostages held by airplane hijackers in Entebbe, Uganda.
1976
Wimbledon Men’s Tennis: Sweden’s Björn Borg beats Ilie Năstase of Romania 6-4, 6-2, 9-7 for the first of 5 straight Wimbledon titles.
1985
The comedy Back to the Future, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, was released in American theatres; a huge hit, it was followed by several sequels.
1985
CBS announces a 21% stock buy-back to thwart Ted Turner’s takeover.
1985
Tinker Bell’s first nightly flight at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida.
1988
U.S. warship downs Iranian passenger jet.
1996
UK House of Commons announces that the Stone of Scone, aka the Stone of Destiny, used in the coronation of Scottish (and subsequently English and British monarchs), will be returned to Scotland after 700 years in Westminster Abbey.
2006
British singer-songwriter Lily Allen releases her debut single “Smile”.
2013
Following massive demonstrations against his rule, Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was removed from office by a military action.
2018
Cardi B becomes first female rapper to get two number one US Billboard hits, with “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.