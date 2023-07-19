Planet Fitness expected to open mid-September Published 8:47 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Construction underway at former Office Depot building

There are finally signs of life in the old Office Depot building that has been vacant on Jackson Ave. since March of 2021. Construction crews began work this week to transform the 18,000-square space into the long awaited Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness is expected to open in mid September. There will be pre-opening deals for memberships later this summer. The fitness club franchise has 2,400 locations across the country and is known for its Judgement Free Zone® and Black Card.