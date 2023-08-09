Cofield’s Corner
Published 7:22 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023
By John Cofield
For my generation of 1970s kids, it was Teresa and Ruth Ellen Duvall’s house. But for history’s sake, the Meek-Duvall-Doty House at 803 University Ave. holds international literary fame.
William Faulkner and his young family only lived there a short while before moving to Rowan Oak, but the author made the best of his time.
Many agree that when a budding reader discovers Faulkner, veterans of the Nobel Laureates’ work more often than not recommend their road to Rowan Oak start with “A Rose for Emily.”