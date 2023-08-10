Oxford Business Theft Leads to Embezzlement Charges for Batesville Resident Published 11:06 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

On July 25th, 2023, a theft report from a Jackson Avenue business brought the Oxford Police Department into action. Their investigation culminated in the arrest of 36-year-old Jakisha Johnson of Batesville, MS, who is now facing embezzlement charges. After her arrest, Johnson was presented at Lafayette County Justice Court, where she was handed a $2,500 bond. The Oxford PD acknowledges the crucial role played by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.