Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 10 p.m. Published 12:08 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning that is in effect now until 10 p.m. tonight. Temperatures in Oxford and Lafayette County this afternoon will reach 98 with a heat index of 107 degrees. Take precautions with being outdoors and with outdoor activities.

A cold front is expected to move in early net week. Here is the National Weather Forecast for Oxford for the next week:

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 104. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.