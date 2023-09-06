Christmas Child workshops set Published 9:12 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies and personal care items and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.

In 2023, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 11 million children with a shoebox gift.

If you already pack shoeboxes or would like to learn more about this ministry, please join us at one of the following OCC workshops.

Workshops will be held soon. There will be refreshments, door prizes and free shoeboxes along with new resources.

Workshop schedule is 9:30-11 a.m.

Sept. 16 – First Baptist Church, Bruce

Sept. 23 – First Baptist Church, Water Valley

Sept. 30 – First Baptist Church, Charleston

Oct. 14 – College Hill Heights Baptist Church, Oxford

For more information contact Gail Caldwell, Delta Hills OCC area coordinator 662-607-0156.