Cofield’s Corner

Published 6:50 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Staff Report

By John Cofield

For my generation, Oxford’s radio history started with the crackle of static coming through a small treble speaker in our plastic plug-in radios, as the AM station played some favorite singles by some favorite garage bands. 

When FM came along we were amazed. 

The town’s airwaves have a rich history with many key players through the decades. 

So many “stars” spun the records, too many to list here, but not so many that the kids of the day don’t remember it well. 

Many are gone, and some went on to greater heights, and all were music to our youthful ears and years. 

