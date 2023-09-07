Neilson elected president of Judges Association Published 8:59 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Oxford Municipal Judge Hal Neilson was elected president of the Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association during the summer training conference in Biloxi.

Judge Robert D. Jones was elected vice-president. He serves as municipal judge in Scooba, DeKalb, Stonewall and Enterprise.

Hattiesburg Municipal Judge Wes Curry was elected association secretary treasurer.

Email newsletter signup

Meadville Municipal Judge Bill Halford Jr. continues his role as a member of the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Judicial College.

The Judicial College provides continuing legal judicial education and training for state trial and appellate court judges, youth court judges and referees, municipal judges, justice court judges, court administrators, court clerks and court reporters.

Tylertown Municipal Judge Ryan Bruhl is immediate past president of the association.