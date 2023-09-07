Neilson elected president of Judges Association

Published 8:59 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Staff Report

Hal Neilson of Oxford presents past president Ryan Bruhl of Tylertown with a plaque in recognition of his service to the association as president of the Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association.

Oxford Municipal Judge Hal Neilson was elected president of the Mississippi Municipal Court Judges Association during the summer training conference in Biloxi.

Judge Robert D. Jones was elected vice-president. He serves as municipal judge in Scooba, DeKalb, Stonewall and Enterprise.

Hattiesburg Municipal Judge Wes Curry was elected association secretary treasurer.

Email newsletter signup

Meadville Municipal Judge Bill Halford Jr. continues his role as a member of the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Judicial College.

The Judicial College provides continuing legal judicial education and training for state trial and appellate court judges, youth court judges and referees, municipal judges, justice court judges, court administrators, court clerks and court reporters.

Tylertown Municipal Judge Ryan Bruhl is immediate past president of the association.

More News

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 7 crime report

Oxford is a ‘bicycle-friendly town.’ Expert explains why.

Oxford man charged with aggravated domestic assault

Batesville woman charged with exploiting a vulnerable person

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite way to watch Ole Miss Football?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...