Tupelo uses fast start to cruise past Oxford 49-7 Published 10:17 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Oxford faced a familiar opponent Friday as they took on the Tupelo Golden Wave in nonregion action. The Golden Wave used an early start on both sides of the ball as they scored two touchdowns to take control of the game and cruise to a 49-7 win.

Tupelo started the scoring early as they picked up two touchdowns in the first 22 seconds of the first half. Jeremiah Harrell connected with Braylon Mathews for an 80-yard touchdown pass on the Golden Waves opening possession. On the ensuing Charger possession, the Golden Wave’s Jareylan Mccoy scooped up a Charger fumble and ran in from 9 yards out.

The Oxford defense would bend, but not break, the rest of the half, keeping the Golden Wave out of the end zone. The defense forced an interception received by Ja’ Lyen Judson, a missed field goal and a turnover on downs.

Oxford’s first-half touchdown was scored by Jamarion Pegues on an 8-yard run.

Tupelo would start the second half the same way they started the first when Harrell found Quay Middlebrooks for a 72-yard touchdown.

The third quarter is one Oxford will want to forget as the Tupelo defense forced three Charger interceptions, leading to quick scores to put the game away for Tupelo. Mitchell Grandjean threw two of the three interceptions in the quarter, while his brother Peter Grandjean threw the other. Jaboree Dooley, Damari Burton and Dillon Ruth were on the receiving end of the interceptions for the Golden Wave.

The Golden Wave would capitalize off each turnover as Harrell would connect with JQ Witherspoon for an 11-yard score on the first drive. Harrell would run for a 1-yard score on the next, and Jaeden Hill would seal the game on a 57-yard touchdown late in the third.

The Golden Wave would add one more score after an Oxford fumbled punt was returned to the 5-yard line. Zachoryian Baskins would finish the job the next play to make the score 49-7 after the PAT.