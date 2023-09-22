Starkville controls game, takes Little Egg Bowl Published 11:51 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Oxford’s losing streak continued Friday as they got behind early against Starkville and fell 33-13.

Starkville got the scoring started on their first possession when University of Illinois commit Trey Petty rushed in for a 12-yard score. Starkville would miss the point after attempt.

Oxford answered in the second quarter with a little trickery when Jamarion Pegues scored from 13 yards off a fake handoff from Peter Grandjean.

Starkville ran the ball down the field and used a 3-yard touchdown from Jay Stevenson to take a 14-7 lead after the 2-point try was successful by Courtland Cooper.

The Yellowjackets would add another score late in the half when Petty danced his way into the end zone to put the Yellowjackets up 20-7 going into the half. The yellow Jacket touchdown was set up with a 40 yard pass from Petty to Isaiah Witherspoon.

Oxford couldn’t get much going in the first half on offense except the touchdown. The Chargers started close to mid field every drive in the first half.

Oxford recovered an onside kick to start the second half, but could not advance the ball. The Yellow Jackets capitalized and scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Petty to Mississippi State commit Braylon “Stonka” Burnside.

Burnside forced an Oxford fumble the next drive and it was recovered by the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets behind a Cooper 20-yard rush drove down the field and capitalized off the turnover with a ricocheted pass from Petty that landed in the hands of Burnside for a 5-yard touchdown. The score showed 33-7 after the missed point after attempt.

Oxford added a score in the fourth quarter with a Jaquavious Brown 2-yard touchdown to make the score 33-13.

Oxford falls to 2-3 on the season with the loss.