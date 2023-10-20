Oxford clinches playoff berth with win against Southaven Published 11:40 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Oxford used an early lead to stay undefeated in region play defeating the Southaven Chargers 29-7 to clinch a playoff berth.

Oxford (5-3, 3-0 Region 1-7A) got on the board early in the first quarter when Sophomore quarterback Mitchell Grandjean scrambled and found fellow Sophomore James Blackwood for a 10-yard touchdown. Oxford would go for 2 on the point-after attempt. William Wilkinson found Peter Grandjean for the conversion to go up 8-0. Oxford wouldn’t wait long for their next score on the next offensive possession Mitchell Grandjean found Zae Lewis for a 53-yard touchdown.

Southaven(1-7, 1-2 Region 1-7A) would cause Oxford to punt on their next possession, but a muffed punt by Southaven gave Oxford the ball on the Southaven 12-yard line. Oxford would score three plays later when Jaquavious Brown ran in for a 3-yard score.

Southaven would add a late touchdown when Britton Stovall found a tight end running down the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown.

In the second half, both teams’ defenses would keep the offenses in the stable until Oxford broke the drought with a blocked punt by Kamar Houston that set Oxford up at the Southaven 38-yard line.

Mitchell Grandjean would find Levi Blount, who made a one-handed grab for 33 yards to set up first and goal for the Chargers from Oxford. Jamarion Pegues would punch it in from 3 yards out to extend the lead to 29-7 after the point-after attempt. Southaven would force the Oxford offense into a turnover when Mitchell Grandjeans’ fumble was picked up by Natori Brown. The Oxford defense would force Southaven into three turnovers on downs in the second half to seal the victory for Oxford.

Oxford clinched a playoff berth and sole possession of first place after Friday’s region win after Hernando lost 35-21 to Desoto Central.